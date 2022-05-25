Baragur Ramachandrappa refutes Minister’s charge on ‘abandoning’ lessons

Writer and former chairperson of the textbook revision committee, Baragur Ramachandrappa, has hit out at Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh for his allegations that the committee headed by him had “abandoned” lessons on Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Maharaja of Mysore, Sangolli Rayanna, Rani Abbakka, Kumepu, and others.

He also released a video on the right methodology of revising textbooks.

“The Minister is spreading misinformation and is misleading the State. The Minister should preserve the dignity of the education sector,” he said.

Prof. Ramachandrappa released a clarification on YouTube and explained in detail how the articles and poems of Kuvempu and material related to Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and others were there in previous textbooks.

Prof. Ramachandrappa further said that for each and every subject, they had a total of 27 committees and there were 172 experts. Each committee had a chairman.

“In addition to these committees, we have had more than 30 consultations with teachers associations, DIET principals, subject experts, curriculum experts, and others,” he added.

“We revised all the textbooks within the framework of the national curriculum, the State curriculum, and the Constitution. Before I became the chairperson of that committee, I clearly told the Minister concerned that the Congressisation is not the solution to saffronisation,” he said.