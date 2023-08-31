ADVERTISEMENT

Barack Obama to visit Mandya in December

August 31, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation led by Lakshminarasimha Murthy, president of the Bhutayi Trust, Hallegere, Mandya, and American doctor, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Mandya district in-charge Minister, on Thursday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held discussions regarding the former U.S. president Barack Obama’ s visit to Mandya in December.

The delegation requested the Chief Minister to provide a helipad and other infrastructure at Hallegere. Responding positively, Mr. Siddaramaiah assured the delegation of holding an officers’ meeting shortly. Mr. Obama and the Dalai Lama will arrive here in December to lay the foundation stone for the International Yoga and Meditation Centre being built by the trust at Hallegere.

Dr. Lakshminarasimha Murthy’s son Vivek Murthy, medical adviser of U.S. President Joe Biden, was also the medical adviser to Mr Obama. Dr. Lakshminarasimha Murthy, hailing from Hallegere, plans to develop the International Yoga and Meditation Center there at a cost of about ₹80 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US