Barack Obama to visit Mandya in December

August 31, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation led by Lakshminarasimha Murthy, president of the Bhutayi Trust, Hallegere, Mandya, and American doctor, N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Mandya district in-charge Minister, on Thursday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and held discussions regarding the former U.S. president Barack Obama’ s visit to Mandya in December.

The delegation requested the Chief Minister to provide a helipad and other infrastructure at Hallegere. Responding positively, Mr. Siddaramaiah assured the delegation of holding an officers’ meeting shortly. Mr. Obama and the Dalai Lama will arrive here in December to lay the foundation stone for the International Yoga and Meditation Centre being built by the trust at Hallegere.

Dr. Lakshminarasimha Murthy’s son Vivek Murthy, medical adviser of U.S. President Joe Biden, was also the medical adviser to Mr Obama. Dr. Lakshminarasimha Murthy, hailing from Hallegere, plans to develop the International Yoga and Meditation Center there at a cost of about ₹80 crore.

