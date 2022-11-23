Bar should discuss burning issues plaguing the country to find solutions to them, says CM

November 23, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that there is a need for discussions on burning issues plaguing the country in the Bar associations of the Supreme Court, the High Courts and the lower courts to come up with solutions to them.

He was inaugurating the Kaanunu Soudha and the silver jubilee celebrations of Saraswati Law College in Chitradurga on Wednesday.

Emphasising on the need for both the judiciary and the legislature to work in tandem, he said that both were interdependent and they should tread the path together. Although the legislature is vested with the responsibility of framing legislation, it should ensure that they were in line with the Constitutional precepts and equality, he said.

Mr. Bommai also emphasised on the need to frame laws without ambiguity so as to serve a clear purpose and to reduce the number of litigation. He said that while the rules of natural justice stressed on truth, religion, help and gaining punya through such acts, the man-made laws spoke only about punishment. India with a rich history is now in need of people with good character, he said.

Referring to the changed political scenario, the Chief Minister said that as per the changed expectations, politicians are expected to focus on development for 59 months out of the 60 months of their tenure and do politics only for one month.

On the contribution of advocates to the freedom movement, he said that they played a pivotal in the unification of the State also. During the freedom struggle a number of barristers were involved in the law-making process but gradually their numbers came down and now less than 25% among advocates are in politics, he said.

Mr. Bommai promised that he will release a grant of ₹2 crore towards establishing a PG Centre at Saraswati Law College. The government will also look into the issue of establishing a directorate to look into academic, finance and administrative issues of law colleges and the issue of hostels for law students.

Ministers Govind Karjol, Byrati Basavaraj, KSRTC Chairman and MLA A. Chandrappa, Member of Legislative Assembly T. Raghumurthy and Member of Legislative Council Ravikumar and others took part in the silver jubilee celebrations of the college.