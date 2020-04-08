Bar on entry to forests to check KFD spread

To prevent the spread of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, the entry of people to the forests in 31 affected villages in the district has been barred.
Since January 1, a total number of 129 positive cases of KFD have been reported from 31 villages in Tirthahalli and Sagar taluks in the district. The people who venture to the forest for grazing cattle and collecting dry leaves used as manure for arecanut plantations come into contact with the ticks that spread the disease from monkeys to humans.
Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar told presspersons that all the 31 affected villages have been identified as sensitive areas. The ground-level surveillance activities including collection of tick pools and viscera of dead monkeys for tests have been stepped up in the affected areas, he added
