Bar-headed geese seized from actor Darshan’s farm

January 21, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Forest Department personnel raided the farmhouse of actor Darshan near T. Narsipur and seized four Bar-headed geese on the grounds that he was possessing them in violation of the law.

The Mysuru Forest Mobile Squad personnel landed at the farm late on Friday night and confirmed the presence of four Bar-headed geese, according to Bhaskar, Deputy Conservator of Forests in charge of the squad.

He said a video uploaded on social media showed the actor talking about the birds and it went viral following which the Forest Department decided to act.

Mr. Bhaskar said the plan was to release the birds in Hadinaru lake – near Nanjangud — which is a sanctuary for migratory birds that fly in during winter. The birds are already under stress and the Forest Department had sought permission from the T. Narsipur court to release them so that they could join the flock, he added.

In addition to these, there were a few exotic birds as well, and Darshan and the manager had been directed to furnish permits and licence issued by the Forest Department to own them, said Mr. Bhaskar.

He said the Bar-headed geese fly in from Central Asia and was protected under the Wildlife Protection Act as they are endangered.