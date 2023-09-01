ADVERTISEMENT

Bar employee stabbed in Bengaluru

September 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A bar employee was stabbed by a group of drunkards who demanded they be served liquor after the bar was closed on Thursday morning. The victim, Swagath Gowda, works at MBR Bar, near Yediyur.

In the wee hours of Thursday, around 1.45 a.m., as the bar was closed just then, a group of drunkards came and demanded they be served liquor. When Swagath Gowda tried to reason with them saying it was past the 1 a.m. deadline and that the bar was already closed, one of them stabbed him with a knife and fled.

Swagath Gowda is now recovering at a private hospital and is said to be out of danger. Banashankari Police have registered a case and are trying to analyse CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the accused. 

