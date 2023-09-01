HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bar employee stabbed in Bengaluru

September 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A bar employee was stabbed by a group of drunkards who demanded they be served liquor after the bar was closed on Thursday morning. The victim, Swagath Gowda, works at MBR Bar, near Yediyur.

In the wee hours of Thursday, around 1.45 a.m., as the bar was closed just then, a group of drunkards came and demanded they be served liquor. When Swagath Gowda tried to reason with them saying it was past the 1 a.m. deadline and that the bar was already closed, one of them stabbed him with a knife and fled.

Swagath Gowda is now recovering at a private hospital and is said to be out of danger. Banashankari Police have registered a case and are trying to analyse CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the accused. 

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.