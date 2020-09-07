Bar council urges CJ to resume regular functioning of courts

Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Bar Council on Sunday passed an unanimous resolution requesting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to take steps within a week to resume regular functioning of courts in the State by permitting physical appearance of lawyers for hearing, filling of cases, and allowing the witnesses to appear in person.

While appreciating the efforts made by the Chief Justice to ensure continuity of court proceedings through virtual mode and limited physical hearing during lockdown and unlock periods, the KSBC said in its resolution that it has received requests from advocates to approach the Chief Justice for restoration of normal court proceedings, as existed prior to lockdown, with necessary COVID-19 safety measures.

Advocates of the State are also facing financial crisis in view of non-opening of courts, the KSBC’s resolution pointed out.

The KSBC has also said in the resolution that the advocates have also requested for permission to take their vehicle to the court campuses and to make necessary arrangements like typist, cafeteria, notaries on the court premises.