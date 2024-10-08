Bar Council of India chief has no power to impose gag order against advocates: Karnataka High Court

The chairperson of the Bar Council of India (BCI) has no power in law to pass gag orders on advocates that take away their fundamental right to speech, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the court quashed a gag order, issued by the BCI chairperson in April 2024, restraining all the members of the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) and all advocates from speaking about the allegation of misappropriation by a few office-bearers of the KSBC in organising a State-level advocates’ conference in Mysuru during August 2023.

Pointing out that the “courts also cannot pass any restraint/gag order in the absence of any material” the court said “the chairman of the BCI ostensibly cannot pass any such gag order which takes away the fundamental right of any advocate. The power of the courts either a competent civil court or the constitutional court cannot be permitted to be usurped by the chairman of the BCI, as is done in the case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by S. Basavaraj, a senior advocate and a member of the KSBC. The petitioner had questioned the legality of the gag order.

Absent

Interestingly, the BCI, the country’s top body of advocates, did not respond to the court’s notice on the petition, and the court, in this regard has noted in its order that “the BCI though served, has remained absent throughout the hearing of this petition till the day it was pronounced...”

The BCI’s chairperson had said the gag order was “necessary to prevent further damage to the reputation and integrity of the Bar council pending the completion of an inquiry” by a committee set up by the BCI to look into the allegation of misappropriation of several lakhs of rupees.

“The power of passing the gag order, exercised by the chairman of the BCI on all the advocates on a particular topic, is dehors such power that can be exercised under the general supervision and control of the State Bar Council. Issuance of the gag order is not a power that can be inferred from Section 7(1)(g) of the Advocates Act, 1961,” the court said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.