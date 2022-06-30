Bar Council nod awaited for BCom LLB course

Can go as box with main academic council story

The University of Mysore is hoping to get recognition from the Bar Council of India (BCI) to BCom LLB integrated law course as it is pursuing the case with the competent authorities in the interest of the students.

The meeting of the Academic Council here on Thursday was informed about the lack of recognition of the course that the university has been running for the past two-three years.

Maruti, Dean, School of Law, UoM, Mysuru said the law department was pursuing the case with the BCI and the necessary fee for the recognition has been paid. While there is recognition for the BA LLB course started in 2014, the B Com LLB course was awaiting recognition.

“The issue will not harm the students’ future as the recognition of the course would be retrospective. The students are also aware of the issue and the efforts being made by the department. The BCI has asked us to hold back admissions from next year and we are confident of getting its nod before we go for admissions next year,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who chaired the meeting, said the UoM was pursuing the matter as BCI nod is a must to run the course which was introduced before he assumed charge as the VC.

Registrar Shivappa and Registrar (Evaluation) Gnanaprakash were present.