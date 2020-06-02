Bar council needs to act against troubling advocates: Chief Justice

Bengaluru

02 June 2020 20:42 IST

‘Majority of advocates are well mannered and cooperating, a small number of them creating trouble’

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said that the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) will have to initiate disciplinary action against a small number of advocates who are creating trouble in the smooth operation of courts, as per the Standard Operating Procedure issues for containing COVID-19.

Pointing out that a few advocates created a scene at the entry of the High Court again on Tuesday at around 9.30 a.m. demanding that they be allowed to enter the premises though they were not authorised to enter, the Chief Justice said the KSBC must step in to take action against such advocates.

‘Majority well mannered’

“Many districts have no problem. Majority of the advocates across the State are well mannered and are cooperating in keeping courts partially open as per SOP. The main problem is in the capital city. A small number of advocates causing trouble...,” the Chief Justice told the advocates representing KSBC and Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru (AAB).

He made the remarks while he was, on a Division Bench with Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, hearing a PIL petition filed by the Karnataka State Level Advocates’ Clerks Association, Bengaluru, seeking directions to State to lend financial help to registered clerks in view of COVID-19.

Counsel for KSBC assured the Bench that it would take action against the advocates.

Meanwhile, the Bench, noticing that both the KSBC and AAB could not create a fund by taking donations from senior advocates to help clerks despite suggestions made by the court, said that it would appeal to senior advocates to generate fund.

The Bench asked Additional Advocate General M. Dhyan Chinnappa to request 10 senior advocates to participate in the proceedings of the PIL through video conference on the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, additional police were deployed at the entry points of both the High Court and the city civil and sessions court complex in Bengaluru on Tuesday.