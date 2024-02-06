Bar Association members stage protest against police ill- treatment in Belagavi district

Members of the Bar Association staged a flash protest in Gokak on Tuesday, saying that a lawyer was ill- treated by a police sub-inspector in Ankalgi of Belagavi district.
Police Sub-Inspector Yamanappa Mang insulted lawyer M.R. Desai when the latter went to the police station to get a case registered on Tuesday, they said.
They demanded that the Police Sub-Inspector be suspended and an inquiry instituted against him. They dispersed after submitting a memorandum to the government authorities.
