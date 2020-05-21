Bantwal residents demand relaxation

MANGALURU

21 May 2020 21:56 IST

Some residents of Bantwal town, including former Minister B. Ramanath Rai, staged a protest on Thursday demanding relaxation in the containment zone notification as an area in the town has been sealed down since April 19 after series of positive cases were reported.

The residents led by a local BJP activist Govinda Prabhu carried out the protest. The residents alleged that the district administration has sealed down more areas than required. As against the houses in which the positive cases were found, the district administration has sealed down the area comprising of 450 houses and 90 shops.

As many as nine positive cases, including death of three women, has been reported from the area. Mr. Rai also took part in the protest in support of the residents.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. told The Hindu from Bengaluru that he has taken up the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa and sought restricting seal down to houses related to COVID-19 positive persons. “There was a meeting of officials on Thursday and a decision has been taken to relax restrictions in Bantwal,” he said.

As per norms

Dismissing allegation that the containment zone was far wide than required, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said it was decided as per the norms laid down by the Union government.

“We are waiting for orders of the State government giving clarity on containment zone,” she said.