Banning BBC documentary is ‘blatant use of power against democratic practices’, says AIDSO

January 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Terming the reported ban on BCC documentary on “India: The Modi Question” by the Centre as a “blatant use of power against democratic practices”, AIDSO has called upon the people in general and students in particular to oppose such “undemocratic measures” taken by an “authoritarian” government.

In a statement here, AIDSO State Secretary Chandrakala said the general public and students should raise their voice to defend democratic rights and its practices.

Pointing out that the Central government took no time to impose a ban on the documentary that has been taken down from all the social media platforms, AIDSO said notices have been served against its screening in JNU, Delhi University, Ambedkar University, Hyderabad Central University, TISS and many other educational institutions. “Where its screening is taking place, students are subjected to police actions and disciplinary actions. Watching a documentary is not a crime. It is highly condemnable that students are being treated like criminals for watching a documentary,” the statement said.

“Though it is important to discuss about the communal agenda of the BJP and the heinous role the Modi led State government played in 2002 in Gujarat genocide, but alongside another worrisome issue that has loomed up is the flagrant way in which voices of dissent are being attempted to be silenced in most cases by force,” AIDSO said in the statement.