Banners spring up against disqualified MLAs in Telsang village of Athani

Banners saying “no entry” to disqualified MLAs were put up in Telsang village in Athani. Telsang is the native village of disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumthalli who is now fighting the bypolls as a BJP candidate from Athani. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Lakshmi Hebbalkar held a rally in Telsang on Friday.

“This is the birth place of the Sri Shivayogi, seer of the Athani mutt. There is no entry in this village to disqualified MLAs who have sold their Assembly membership for power,” the banners said. At least four banners were put up at various corners in the village.

“We are not against Mr. Kumthalli or any particular leader. We are opposed to the disqualified MLAs who have sold themselves,” Shiva Kumar, a resident of the village, told The Hindu. He said that there was no connection between the Congress rally held in Telsang on Friday and the banners.

The banners were put up by Wednesday night. Since they are not mentioning any candidate or any party, they may not be considered a violation of the model code of conduct.

“We have sent a report to the district electoral officer who will take a decision on this,” said a police officer.

There are also other banners with statements made by the retired judge Santosh Hegde about how voters could learn from those elsewhere who defeated such political defectors and a quote by Ambedkar about the sacred duty of citizens to protect the Constitution.