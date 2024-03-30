Bannerghatta Road to be partially closed for a year from April 1 for metro work in Bengaluru

March 30, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Commuters may have to face traffic snarls on Bannerghatta Road, Lakkasandra and surrounding areas as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the partial closure of Bannerghatta Road near the Lakkasandra underground station to aid metro construction works for one year.

According to a BMRCL statement released on Saturday (March 30), north-bound traffic on Bannerghatta Main Road, from the MICO signal to the Anepalya junction, will be closed for one year starting April 1 to facilitate the construction of the station’s south side entry structure.

“Traffic moving on Bannerghatta Road towards Anepalya junction will have to take a right turn at the MICO signal to reach the Adugodi signal via the BOSCH link road and then take a left. There is no diversion for the traffic moving towards Dairy Circle from the Anepalya junction. Traffic from Dairy Circle towards Shantinagar is to take a left at the 7th Main Road of Wilson Garden,” the release stated.

Work on Pink Line

According to metro officials, the work is ongoing on the Pink Line underground metro station. Under Phase 2 of the project, the Reach 6 line is from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, totalling 21.26 km with 18 stations. It consists of an elevated section of 7.50 km with six stations from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and an underground section of 13.76 km with 12 stations from Diary Circle to Nagavara.

Pink Line will be operational in 2025, according to BMRCL.

Commuters fear jams

Commuters are fearing major traffic chaos. “Already, Bannerghatta Road is choked during the peak hour due to the ongoing metro construction. With the closure near Lakkasandra for metro construction, it will be very difficult to navigate Bannerghatta, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden and surrounding roads,” said Supreeth Kumar, a regular commuter on the stretch.

“It looks like it’s going to be a long commute ahead, especially around Dairy Circle and Lakkasandra, where traffic is always a challenge. While the metro construction is necessary, BMRCL must ensure timely completion of the work to minimize inconvenience,” Tejaswi Gowda, another commuter, said.

