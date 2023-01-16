Bannerghatta Park leads in State in animal collection

January 16, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), Bengaluru has overtaken Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru in animal collections.

BBP leads in the collections with 2,232 animals and birds, including 1,590 mammals, 346 birds and 296 reptiles, as on December 31, 2022.

With 1,436 animals and birds, the Mysuru zoo comes second in the collections. It has 663 mammals, 674 birds and 99 reptiles.

Significantly, the Gadag zoo has overtaken the Tiger and Lion Safari or the Shivamogga zoo in holding animal collections. While Gadag zoo has 435 animals and birds, Shivamogga zoo has 391 animals and birds in its collections.

The total number of animals and birds in zoos under ZAK control is 5,557, including 3,329 mammals, 1,652 birds and 576 reptiles.

One of the reasons for the rise in collections in small and mini-zoos is the sparing of surplus stocks from the large zoos like BBP and the Mysuru zoo.