Bannerghatta Biological Park to host Zoo Club

October 13, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is hosting a zoo club to inspire young minds to connect with nature, wildlife and work towards conservation of wildlife and nature. This will be a 15-week programme on Sundays starting from October 22.

The sessions will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a maximum of 60 students of the age group 12 to 16 years and includes theory classes and field visits. Topics covered include captive management, in situ and ex situ conservation, animal care, behaviour and welfare. It also provides members an opportunity to interact with experts in the field and to explore careers in nature and wildlife conservation.

Interested candidates can enroll through the application on the BBP website. The application is also available in the zoo.

Registration fee is ₹1,000, however registration fee will be waived off for government school students. Applications will be available until October 18 but registration forms will close once 60 students enroll.

