Banned plastic material valued at ₹5 lakh seized

Officials of Kalaburagi City Corporation raided various godowns and seized nearly two trucks of banned plastic bags and glass pieces valued at ₹5 lakh and levied a fine of ₹27,000, in all, on those involved in Kalaburagi on Friday. The officials seized banned plastic material and glass pieces from the industrial area and penalised those involved ₹20,000. They also seized plastic bags from two shops in the Gunj area and imposed a penalty of ₹7,000 on those involved.