Officials of Kalaburagi City Corporation raided various godowns and seized nearly two trucks of banned plastic bags and glass pieces valued at ₹5 lakh and levied a fine of ₹27,000, in all, on those involved in Kalaburagi on Friday. The officials seized banned plastic material and glass pieces from the industrial area and penalised those involved ₹20,000. They also seized plastic bags from two shops in the Gunj area and imposed a penalty of ₹7,000 on those involved.
Banned plastic material valued at ₹5 lakh seized
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
November 12, 2021 21:28 IST
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
November 12, 2021 21:28 IST
Officials of Kalaburagi City Corporation impose a fine of ₹27,000, in all
Officials of Kalaburagi City Corporation impose a fine of ₹27,000, in all
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 9:28:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/banned-plastic-material-valued-at-5-lakh-seized/article37462027.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story