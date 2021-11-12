Karnataka

Banned plastic material valued at ₹5 lakh seized

City corporation officials with the seized plastic material in Kalaburagi on Friday.  

Officials of Kalaburagi City Corporation raided various godowns and seized nearly two trucks of banned plastic bags and glass pieces valued at ₹5 lakh and levied a fine of ₹27,000, in all, on those involved in Kalaburagi on Friday. The officials seized banned plastic material and glass pieces from the industrial area and penalised those involved ₹20,000. They also seized plastic bags from two shops in the Gunj area and imposed a penalty of ₹7,000 on those involved.


