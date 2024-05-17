GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Banks told not to adjust drought relief amount for loans

Published - May 17, 2024 09:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal to write to nationalised banks asking them not to deduct or adjust the amount credited to accounts of farmers under the drought relief or MGNEREA wages for loan instalments.

Speaking at an officials’ meeting here, Mr. Siddaramaiah told officials that the government should direct the banks not to adjust the amount given under pension/drought relief/MGNREGA for loans borrowed by farmers. The Opposition JD(S) and BJP had raised the issue of banks deducting money from relief amount.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Agricultural marketing Minster Shivanand Patil.

