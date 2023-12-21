Banks should stop harassing farmers by asking them to repay loans, says KPRS

December 21, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Criticising banks for harassing farmers in the name of crop loan recovery and serving them with notice, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) has warned that farmers from across the district will stage a protest outside the lead bank and the Deputy Commissioners office, if banks continue to harass farmers by issuing notice.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that farmers are facing huge financial losses as they suffered a huge crop loss due to wilt disease last year.

He said that this year too farmers have suffered crop loss due to scanty rainfall and the district has been hit by drought. Under such a situation, banks are using coercive methods and threatening farmers by issuing notice and pressurizing them to repay their loans.

Notice to 286

Showing copies of notice issued to farmers, Mr. Mamshetty said that banks have served notice to 286 farmers till Wednesday. Unable to repay their loans and bear the financial burden, 41 farmers have committed suicide in the district in the last seven months (June to December), he added.

Mr. Mamshetty said that if any farmer takes an extreme step, the bank concerned and the officials will be held responsible. He urged the Chief Minister and the Agriculture Minister to intervene and resolve the matter.