Banks’ offset clause adding to financial distress of farmers during pandemic

The Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Cultivators’ Association has said that complaints against loan offset is most common in their meetings with farmers across the State.

30 September 2020 22:16 IST

The clause authorises banks to offset dues from their savings bank accounts without prior permission

On the day he was treated for a medical procedure in a private hospital last week, Vivek Cariappa, an organic farmer from Sargur near H.D. Kote, discovered that his savings bank account displayed zero balance.

This, despite the fact that he had replenished his account with adequate cash to meet the hospital expenses. Puzzled, he made alternative arrangements to pay the hospital and visited his bank fearing that his account had been hacked.

To his shock, he learnt from the branch manager that the bank had dipped into his savings bank account to offset an outstanding due for a loan Mr. Cariappa had taken from the bank.

This is not a one-off case and many farmers have discovered that when they default on repayment of a loan due to various circumstances, the banks tend to dip into their savings bank account and quietly recover the outstanding due for the month without their permission. This is a particular blow amidst the pandemic and the financial distress it has ushered in.

What has come as a bolt from the blue for many farmers is that this is legal and permissible under the existing laws. Hence, they cannot take recourse to legal procedure to prevent banks from tapping their savings bank account.

There have been as many as five such cases in the Sargur branch of a nationalised bank in the last 15 days, and farmers are only now realising that they are signatories to the clause which authorises banks to offset the dues from their savings bank accounts or other deposit accounts, in case of a default.

Atahalli Devaraj, general secretary, Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Cultivators’ Association, said complaints against loan offset is most common in their meetings with farmers across the State.

“Not only personal savings meant for children’s education or medical emergency and parked in the savings bank account are blocked by the bank, even the union government’s income support scheme of ₹6,000 under PM Kisan Yojana credited to farmers’ account is drawn and adjusted against the outstanding loan account,” said Mr. Devaraj. The association has received innumerable complaints in T. Narsipur, H.D. Kote, Bannur, and other places and the farmers have taken up the issue with the bank, he added.

“The terms and conditions are couched in legal language, which is comprehensible only to a lawyer and as a bank officer even I did not know these legalese for years. Hence, the farmers or other bank customers availing loans cannot be expected to be aware of this clause to which they blindly agree and affix their signature,” said K.N. Shivalingaiah, retired Lead Bank Manager, State Bank of India.

He said there was “Right of Set-off” under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which allowed banks to adjust the outstanding due from other accounts of the loanee. Invoking this, the banks tend to recover the amount without the account holder’s permission, said Mr. Shivalingaiah.

But Mr. Cariappa said invoking the provision during the pandemic was questionable as farmers are reeling under financial penury. “Industrialists get loans readjusted and EMIs staggered but farmers are being treated shabbily,” he added.

A senior official of a leading public sector bank said though small-scale vendors, traders, farmers etc. are in distress due to the prevailing situation arising out of the pandemic, the loan recovery process continues in the absence of clear instructions.