‘Banks have done well despite the pandemic situation’

HUBBALLI

01 October 2020 19:44 IST

Despite the hardships caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdown, banks in Dharwad district have performed well during the first quarter ended in June 2020, Chief Executive Officer of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat B.C. Sateesh has said.

Chairing a District Level Review Committee Meeting of the Lead Bank at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Sateesh asked bankers to give exemption to self-help groups from providing Permanent Account Number (PAN) while opening bank accounts.

Mr. Sateesh emphasised the need for ensuring timely service to the beneficiaries of various social security schemes and asked bankers not to adjust crop insurance relief amount with any of the loan accounts. He pointed out that directions had already been issued at the national level and they should be followed correctly.

Advertising

Advertising

He asked bankers to be careful in the wake of the pandemic and also told them to ensure those graduates working in banks to enrol themselves in the voters list for the forthcoming election to the Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council before October 8.

Regional Manager of Bank of Baroda, the Lead Bank of the district, Srinivas Ravipathy said that the Lead Bank had set a target of disbursing ₹ 2,478 crore as advance under the priority sector by June-end and the banks in the district had disbursed ₹ 1,670 crore.

“In the farm sector, ₹ 254 crore has been disbursed against a target of ₹ 1,131 crore. In the small and medium enterprises sector, ₹ 1,218 crore has been disbursed exceeding the target of ₹ 932 crore. The district is in top position in the State in the disbursement of assistance announced for the welfare of street vendors under the Atma Nirbhar Yojana of the Prime Minister by extending assistance to 1,335 beneficiaries. This apart, the process of issuing Kisan Credit Card has continued,” he explained.

Lead Bank Chief Manager R. Annayya asked bankers to make a note of the instructions from the Zilla Panchayat and strictly follow them while extending the benefits of various government-sponsored schemes to beneficiaries.

Chief Manager of NABARD Mayur Kamble and others were present.