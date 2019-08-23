Banks discuss ‘attitude, attributes of millenials’

Corporation Bank on Wednesday hosted a meeting of Bankers Club, Mangaluru, attended by representatives of various banks in the region here.

Among others, Corporation Bank Managing Director and CEO P.V. Bharathi, who is also the chairperson of the club, Karnataka Bank MD and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara, who is the president of the club, Syndicate Bank MD and CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, and others attended the meeting, said a release from Corporation Bank here.

Mr. Mahapatra made a presentation on “Dealing with Challenges of Millennials” and deliberated on the attitudes and attributes of the millennial generation, the challenges they pose and faced by them and understanding the millennials in relation to banking industry. He said that the millennials form a major chunk of income generators and banks should focus on realising the potential.

Ms. Bharathi acknowledged the potential of the millennials in defining business needs and deliveries. She also said that banks in their zeal to expand business should not overlook the basic tenets of banking such as recovery.

Mr. Mahabaleshwara in his presidential address highlighted the need to understand millennials. He said that the Bankers Club is a forum to share information, knowledge and to debate issues concerning bankers in the region. Such meetings at regular intervals would be beneficial to all bankers.