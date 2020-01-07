Banking services may behit today; buses to ply

Banking services are likely to be affected on Wednesday with the Mysuru District Bank Employees’ Association supporting the nationwide general strike against the Centre’s alleged anti-labour policies.

The members of the association are holding a demonstration at the Corporation Bank on Ashoka Road here at 10.45 a.m. in support of their demands and in solidarity with other trade unions who have called for the strike seeking fulfilment of various demands.

H. Balakrishna, Secretary, MDBEA, Mysuru, said, “Barring the SBI, services in banks across Mysuru are likely to be affected in view of the support extended to the strike.”

“Wage revision for bank employees and officers was being unduly delayed. Employees recruited after April, 2010 are deprived of defined pension benefit. Our genuine demands like five-day banking, etc. are being ignored by the government. Employees and officers are suffering from heavy workload and adequate recruitment was not being made in banks,” said Mr. Balakrishna.

The MDBEA, which is associated with All India Bank Employees Association and other banking associations, said in a note that the strike call has been given by the national convention of workers comprising all Central trade unions such as INTUC, AITUC, HMS, ClTU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC along with various independent federations and unions in different sectors to oppose and protest against the increasing “anti-worker” policies of the Centre.

“The main issue of recovery of corporate bad loans is being ignored and concessions are being given to the corporates while service charges are increased for the common people,” the note added.

Bus services

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said that bus services will be normal in the city as well as on the inter-city routes.

Divisional Controller Nagaraj said the normal services will be operated across the city and a decision on the services will be taken only if there are any disturbances or protests. “So far, no decision had been taken on keeping buses off the roads in view of the strike.”

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayana Gowda said hotels and restaurants will remain open to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

The Mysore Industries Association has urged industrialists and service establishments to declare compensatory holiday to workers on Wednesday, a release from the association said.