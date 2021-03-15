Banking services hit in Mysuru

Banking services across Mysuru district were affected on Monday as employees demonstrated as part of a two-day strike, in response to a call from forum of bank unions in protest against privatisation of public sector banks.

Barring some private banks, the employees of all other banks joined the strike.

The employees staged a demonstration on the SBI Zonal Office premises at T.K. Layout and demanded that the Centre stop privatisation of banks, disinvestment of LIC, and privatisation of insurance companies.

H. Balakrishna, convener, United Forum of Bank Unions, Mysuru, told The Hindu that the strike on the first day was total with all employees joining the agitation.

On Tuesday, the employees will assemble again at the Canara Bank regional office in Nazarabad, he added.

A note from UFBU, Karnataka, stated that privatisation will mean handing the financial sector over to capitalists which, according to it, will result in endangering the savings of the common people, among others.

The UFBU said the Union government, in its Budget, has made several announcements with regard to the financial sector reforms, including privatisation of IDBI, and two public sector banks, disinvestment of LIC, among others.

“All these are retrograde steps and need to be protested in the interest of nation and its wealth and all of us have to come together to protest against handing over the nation’s invaluable wealth to crony capitalists,” the forum’s Karnataka chapter said in its note.

The strike has largely affected the public since the banks remained closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday). With the strike on March 15 and 16, the banks will reopen only on March 17 (Wednesday).

“The four-day closure of banks has caused inconvenience to the people,” said a few customers who visited a branch here.

“The strike notice was issued long back and announcements were also made at the branches,” a bank employee added.