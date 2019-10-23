Banking services hit as staff protest against merger

Banking services were partially affected across Mysuru on Tuesday as the employees supported the one-day all-India strike called by the All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) opposing the merger of banks. They took part in the day-long protest striking work.

Under the banner of Mysuru District Bank Employees’ Association (MDBEA), the employees staged a demonstration outside the regional office of Corporation Bank demanding that the merger and closure be stopped. MDBEA Secretary Balakrishna H. told The Hindu that services were affected in all banks barring the SBI.

The demands included stopping merger of banks and reforms; stepping up recovery of bad loans and stringent action against loan defaulters. The associations also demanded that banks not harass customers with penal charges, and service charges should not be hiked in addition to seeking hike in interest rates on deposits, a note from MDBEA stated.

The country’s banking density was relatively low when compared to others and therefore there was a big scope to expand the industry. “There is no need for consolidation and amalgamation of banks as the country needs more banks to cover all sections of society. Banks have not reached many villages even today and financial inclusion of the community can happen only through expansion,” the MDBEA argued.

Arguing that India needs good not big banks, the statement said mergers were being proposed to make banks bigger to cater to increasing demands for large-sized loans. The bigger the loan, the higher the risk and already banks were suffering from big corporate defaults. Moreover, mergers don’t make banks stronger, the employees contended.

The associations rejected the argument that the merger would make them globally competitive and help create ‘very big banks’. “All global banks operate with much higher capital like $60 billion or $70 billion. If all our public sector banks are merged into one, the combined equity capital would be around $4 billion. Therefore, the mergers will not bring our banks on a par with global banks. Also, mergers will kill job opportunities,” the statement said.