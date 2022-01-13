Bankers not cooperating in programme implementation, says Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad

Special Correspondent

13 January 2022 00:24 IST

Referring to the delay in taking the benefits of central government schemes to the beneficiary by the banks, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that the district administration had taken serious note of the non-cooperation from the banks particularly private banks in this regard.

Speaking at a tri-monthly virtual meeting of the District Level Review Committee from Dharwad, Mr. Patil asked the Lead Bank officials to come up with a ranking system for banks in the district based on facilities extended and applications processed by them.

He said that several private banks are hesitant in extending benefits of government programmes and schemes. “Bankers are not cooperating in timely implementation of housing schemes, including PMAY (Prime Minister’s Awas Yojna). As a result, eligible beneficiaries are facing hardships,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that several people have complained about applicants being harassed by banks on the pretext that various documents are required and there is also delay in processing applications. Bankers should introspect and initiate steps for honest implementation of the government programmes, he said.

He said that because of lukewarm response from bankers, several people have been forced to approach money lenders and, consequently, ending up in debt traps. “If there is a people-friendly approach on the part of bankers, then, such problems can be solved in time,” he said.

On the complaints about bankers adjusting money credited to beneficiary accounts towards crop loss compensation, crop insurance and MGNREGA wages with loan repayments, he said that the district administration will take it seriously and issue show cause notice to the banks concerned even if there is one such case.

On the need for encouraging women to avail themselves of banking services,Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela pointed out that only people-friendly approach by banks will help more women avail themselves of banking services and asked bankers to take the requisite measures for the purpose.

District Lead Bank Manager Annaiah R. said that under social security schemes, banks in the district have done well and under PMJJBY 33,996 people have been registered. Under PMSBY, 1,03,356 consumers have been registered, while under MUDRA scheme, 60,351 beneficiaries have been given loans to the tune of ₹47,512 lakhs, he said.

Credit plan

The Potential Linked Credit Plan for Dharwad district for 2022-23 projected byNABARDwas launched on the occasion.

Regional Manager of Bank of Baroda Chakravarthi Mathi, District Development Manager of NABARD Mayur Kamble and others were present.

Projections for 2022-23 have been estimated at₹11055.46crore. Share of agriculture sectorconstitutes 47.41%, MSME 37.81% and Export Credit, Education and Housing has been put at 13.58%.