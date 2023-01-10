HamberMenu
Bank official robbed of valuables, cash

January 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

A bank official was robbed of valuables and cash by unknown people at Karigowda Colony in Hassan on Sunday night (January 8).

Raghu, a resident of Kuvempu Nagar, had returned from Mysuru late in the night. While he was on the way to his home, three people stopped him. One of them carried a hatchet. They took away his chain and cash. The accused also took his phone and forced him to transfer money from his account to an unknown account.

Raghu has filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police. He said the accused were all aged between 20 and 25 years.

