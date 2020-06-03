Bank launches ‘Vikas Varsha’ campaign to cover all farmers

DHARWAD

03 June 2020 23:24 IST

Farmers urged to avail themselves of fresh loans under Kisan Credit Card facility

Chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) P. Gopi Krishna has said that the bank would cover all those who have not availed themselves of Kisan Credit Card facility under a campaign, “Vikas Varsha”, before September 30.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Dharwad, Mr. Gopi Krishna said that the bank had launched the campaign with a view to strengthening the farm credit delivery system for facilitating smooth credit flow in the farm sector. He appealed to farmers to contact the nearby branches of KVG Bank for availing of fresh crop loans under Kisan Credit Card facility and also to renew their existing crop loans with higher limit available under the new scale of finance.

Mr. Gopi Krishna also said that at present the bank is charging 7 % simple interest up to ₹ 3 lakh for crop loan and had extended the 3 % interest concession available from the Union government and 1 % additional interest concession available from State government (up to ₹ 1,00,000) to prompt payers and the farmers to avail of the facility within the stipulated time. In the last financial year 2019-20, the bank had issued 2,00,653 Kisan Credit Cards and disbursed ₹ 3,299 crore and the target for the current fiscal is ₹ 3,700 crore. The bank would take the assistance of farmers clubs, non-government organisations and the Department of Agriculture to cover more farmers under the campaign. The bank had also set up a helpline (Ph: 9108699803 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to answer queries.

