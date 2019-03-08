Bank issues notice to farmers for loan recovery

Despite the State government tom-tomming waiving farm loans, the situation in the field level is different with banks issuing notices to farmers seeking repayment of loans availed of by them.
This has come to light in Somasamudra village in Ballari taluk where several farmers have received notice from State Bank of India (Agricultural Development Branch).
The bank has, in its notice, mentioned that there was good yield of chilli, maize, cotton, sunflower, paddy, among other crops, that had fetched them good returns and wanted farmers to repay their dues and get their accounts renewed.
Sunkappa, Ramesh, Phalakshagouda were among the several farmers in the village who have received notices.
The farmers feel that they are in a state of limbo with the process of loan waiver not being completed and banks initiating the process of recovery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor