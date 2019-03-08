Bank issues notice to farmers for loan recovery

Despite the State government tom-tomming waiving farm loans, the situation in the field level is different with banks issuing notices to farmers seeking repayment of loans availed of by them.

This has come to light in Somasamudra village in Ballari taluk where several farmers have received notice from State Bank of India (Agricultural Development Branch).

The bank has, in its notice, mentioned that there was good yield of chilli, maize, cotton, sunflower, paddy, among other crops, that had fetched them good returns and wanted farmers to repay their dues and get their accounts renewed.

Sunkappa, Ramesh, Phalakshagouda were among the several farmers in the village who have received notices.

The farmers feel that they are in a state of limbo with the process of loan waiver not being completed and banks initiating the process of recovery.