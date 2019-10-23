Bank employees strike work in Kalaburagi

Banking operations in parts of Kalaburagi district were affected on Tuesday as staff of public sector banks boycotted duties and staged protests responding to the nation-wide strike call. The employees, including clerks, sub-staffs and Group D employees, under the banner of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) took out a rally from the Supermarket to the Jagat Circle and reached the starting point again at Canara Bank. Bank services such as cash deposit and withdrawal at the counter and cheque clearances were affected due to the strike. However, the public sector banks were operational as officers of these banks are not part of the agitation.

Later, addressing the rally, district general secretary of the association A.R. Chandramohan said that any merger, amalgamation, acquisition or takeover always have an impact on manpower. He said that the number of branches will be reduced if the banks are merged and hence, it is a wrong move. The agitators also demanded recovery of the huge bad loans, reduction in service charges for customers and stopping harassment of bank officers.