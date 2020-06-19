Bank employee tests positive in Mysuru

A bank employee tested positive to COVID-19 in Mysuru on Friday. The employee of Syndicate Bank in Saraswathipuram 5th Main was in home quarantine since last few days and her swab samples tested positive.

The bank premises had been sealed for sanitisation procedures.

The Health Department has taken up contact tracing of the infected employee and colleagues who had come in contact with the patient had been told to remain in home quarantine.

Sources told The Hindu that customers who had visited the branch in the recent days are being identified besides those who had directly come in contact with the employee. “The list of primary and secondary contacts was being prepared and they shall be communicated. There could be about 200-plus contacts that are being verified,” the sources add.

A notice put up on the branch premises said the branch has been closed on account of COVID-19 impact and the customers are requested to approach the nearest bank branches for continued services until further instructions.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said the bank customers who had visited the branch since last 15 days and had come in contact with the employee had to be treated as primary and secondary contacts, recommending two weeks of home quarantine. He urged the customers to register their names with the control room calling 0821-2423800 or the helpline 1077 in the interest of public health safety.

Six positive cases have been reported and four include the primary contacts of a couple who had returned to Ittigegud here from Tamil Nadu. The fifth is the primary contact of a Bengaluru returnee (in Nanjangud) and another is the primary contact of a positive case in Kolar, who visited his native place here between June 6 and 11 and tested positive in Kolar on Thursday.