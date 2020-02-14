Bank clerk accused of murdering wife in a fit of rage

A farmer from Kalaburagi has complained to the Belagavi police that his daughter was killed by his son-in-law in Belagavi on Thursday evening.

Parashuram Pise, a clerk at a bank in Belagavi, strangulated his wife, Kavita (25), and lied to her parents and his relatives that she had taken sleeping pills to end her life, V.S. Rangadal has said in his complaint to the camp police.

The police said the accused killed his wife in a fit of rage. “But he tried to hide it saying that she needed to be treated. He took her to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead,” an investigating officer said.

“Kavita had told him to pick up their daughter after school. But Parashuram Pise forgot. When she reminded him of this, he shouted at her. When the husband and wife fought over this, he lost his temper and strangulated her,” the officer said. The couple had been married for six years. They have two daughters one aged five years and the other six months old.

Doctors in the civil hospital completed the post-mortem procedure on Friday. Relatives of the deceased took the body back to Kalaburagi.