Bank cashier sentenced to four years RI for illegal exchange of currency

August 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A CBI Special Court Dharwad on Thursday convicted and awarded a sentence of four years to a Head Cashier of the State Bank of Hyderabad (who served in Kalaburagi) for exchanging old currency notes illegally during demonetisation.

Special Judge for CBI cases N. Subramanya found the then Head Cashier of State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH), Nehru Gunj Branch, Kalaburagi, Shrihari Kamankar guilty and convicted him under Sections 409 of IPC and Section 13(1)(d) r/w Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court convicted and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and to pay a fine of ₹60,000 for the offences of criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The CBI, ACB, Bengaluru filed the chargesheet during 2017 before CBI Special Court, Dharwad, saying that Mr. Kamankar, while serving as Head Cashier in SBH, Nehru Gunj, exchanged specified bank notes by abusing his official position in gross violation of the norms of the Reserve Bank of India.

Mr. Kamankar was charged with illegal exchange of banned currency notes amounting to ₹109 lakh between November 10 and 30 of 2016 despite the ban on exchanging currency notes ₹1,000 and ₹500 denomination across the counter effective November 8, 2016.

Senior Public Prosecutor Shivananda Perla argued the case for the CBI.