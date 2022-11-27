Bank burgled on Bengaluru outskirts

November 27, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A group of masked men burgled a branch of the Karnataka Gramin Bank in Hosahalli on the outskirts of the city, and made away with 15 kilograms of gold valuables worth ₹3.5 crore and ₹14 lakh cash on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused entered the building by cutting the window grills with a gas cutter. They had made a recce of the area before committing the robbery on a bank holiday, police said. Though the bank had burglar alarms, they didn’t go off.

The heist came to light when the staff reported for work the next day. The police are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for clues to identify the accused, who were wearing monkey caps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police are suspecting the involvement of insiders. Night patrol staff are being questioned to ascertain if they had noticed any suspicious movements in and around the scene of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US