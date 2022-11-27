  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bank burgled on Bengaluru outskirts

November 27, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A group of masked men burgled a branch of the Karnataka Gramin Bank in Hosahalli on the outskirts of the city, and made away with 15 kilograms of gold valuables worth ₹3.5 crore and ₹14 lakh cash on Saturday.

The accused entered the building by cutting the window grills with a gas cutter. They had made a recce of the area before committing the robbery on a bank holiday, police said. Though the bank had burglar alarms, they didn’t go off.

The heist came to light when the staff reported for work the next day. The police are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for clues to identify the accused, who were wearing monkey caps.

Police are suspecting the involvement of insiders. Night patrol staff are being questioned to ascertain if they had noticed any suspicious movements in and around the scene of crime.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.