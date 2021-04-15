Bank account opened for reconstruction of library

Mysuru

15 April 2021 20:46 IST

An exclusive bank account has been opened for the collection of cash donations made by individuals and organisations towards construction of a library at Rajiv Nagar in Mysuru where the library set up by Syed Ishaq was burnt last Friday.

According to an official statement here, a Savings Bank (SB) account has been opened in the name of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner and Deputy Director of City Central Library, Department of Public Libraries.

The donors can send their contributions to SB account number 40137132558 in State Bank of India’s Mysuru Medical College Branch situated on Irwin Road in Mysuru. The IFSC Code of the branch is SBIN0040875.

Advertising

Advertising

The funds already collected and the contributions made in future will be used for constructing a library as per the desire of Mr Syed Ishaq, the statement said.

Books, furniture, computers and other material donated for the library will be kept in the office of Deputy Director, City Central Library, Sayyaji Rao Road, Mysuru, till the work on the construction of the library is completed, the statement said.