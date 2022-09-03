Banjara’s contribution to freedom struggle, culture immense: Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi beating the drum during the inauguration of Zilla Banjara Bhavan in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

“The contribution of Banjara community to the Indian freedom struggle and the culture of the nation is immense,” Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said.

He was inaugurating the ‘Zilla Banjara Bhavan’ built jointly by Dharwad Zilla Panchayat, Social Welfare Department, Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation, and Uttar Karnataka Sri Sevalal Banjara Hitavardhaka Sangha at Navanagar in Hubballi on Saturday.

Mr. Joshi said that the members of the Banjara community fought against the Mughals, Nizams and British, although they were offered various things including positions and money asking them not to participate in the fight against them.

“During the period of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Tanda Development Corporation was set up. I will take steps to get funds released from both State and Union governments for the development of the community. Tandas will be converted into revenue villages,” he said adding that under the ‘Stand Up India’ scheme the members of the community were building their lives.

MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation P. Rajeev said that 3,000 tandas would be converted into revenue villages and 50,000 members of the community would get record of rights.

He said that in Kalaburagi district itself, 292 tandas were being converted into revenue villages and record of rights would be distributed by October 10. In the coming days, tandas in all the districts would be converted into revenue villages and given record of rights, he said.

He also appealed to the members of the community to get their children proper education utilising the government facilities and encourage the children to become eligible for posts like police superintendent, deputy commissioner and other government jobs. Terming the ‘Banjara Bhavana’ as an asset to the community, he asked them to make good use of it.

Earlier, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to the portraits of Santa Sevalal Maharaj and B.R. Ambedkar. Beneficiaries of the various schemes of the corporation were symbolically given the benefits.

In the event held in the presence of Sri Thippeshwar Swami of Gundur Mutt, Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, President of the Hitavardhaka Sangha Panduran Pammar and several others were present.