Banjara Sangha stages protest seeking proper study before internal quota is implemented

Published - October 24, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

All India Banjara Seva Sangha has accused the State government of making efforts to bring in internal reservation among Scheduled Castes without proper study.

Activists of the sangha staged a protest in Yadgir on Thursday opposing the State government’s move on this issue.

They said that internal reservations among Scheduled Castes must be based on backwardness in the various sectors, including social and economic.

“A proper study is needed to ascertain the backwardness of the communities based on the opportunities given in education and socio-economic and political sectors. But the State government, without making any study, is going to implement internal reservation,” they said.

“The Banjara community has remained backward in a majority of sectors. Thus, data on its status should be collected as there has been no fresh census conducted after 2011. The State government should take steps to ensure that there is no harm caused to Scheduled Castes communities while bringing in internal reservation,” they said.

The activists also urged that a Tanda Development Board be constituted exclusively for the Kalyan Karnataka region to implement welfare programmes for the Banjara community.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

