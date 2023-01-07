Banjara, other communities to hold protest in Bengaluru on January 10

January 07, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The All-India Banjara Seva Sangha and Gora Sena have warned the State government against implementing Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation among Scheduled Caste communities and said that if the State government put an effort to recommend the report to the Centre for implementation, Banjara and other 99 castes in the SC category will hold a State and national-level protest.

Addressing two different press conferences in Yadgir on Saturday, the sangha said that the Commission was formed in 2005 and appointed Justice A.J. Sadashiva as Chief. But, basic facilities and required grants were provided to the Commission.

The Commission, however, had submitted its report in hurry without conducting the survey about Banjara and other communities with facts and figures. Based on the leaked points, the report is against the interest of the Banjara and other communities, Basu Nayak. P. Chavan, district president of AIBSS has said.

Now, the State government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, where Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan, is a member to review the internal reservation provided by the Commission in the report. But, the sub-committee should survey the sub-castes of the SC’s with facts, educational and economical status and then recommend for the overall development, he urged. He also urged the State government to let the report on public debate instead send it to Centre for further action and invite for objections, if any, from the concerned communities.

Terming the Commission report anti-constitution, unrealistic and unscientific, Seetha Ram Rathod, leader of Gora Sena said that the Banjara and other communities will hold a protest at Bengaluru on January 10 against the State government’s hidden efforts to send the Commission report to Centre for implementation and nearly 15,000 people from the communities will take part of the protest.

Parasuram Chavan, Janardhan Rathod, Sunita Chavan, Anjeneya Bhajantri, Hanumanth Valyapur, S.Y. Maruthi, Ramu Nayak Megavat, Gopal Rathod and others were present.