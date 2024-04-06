Banjara leaders of Congress disappointed over denial of LS seat

April 06, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress leaders belonging to the Banjara/Lambani community seem to be disappointed by the denial of at least one seat to the community to contest the Lok Sabha election.

Community leaders expressed their disappointment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a meeting held on Friday and attended by Ministers, party leaders, and candidates contesting elections in the second phase.

Denial of the Cabinet berth, denial of ticket to contest the general election, and denial of senior positions such as working president in the KPCC have reportedly irked legislators such as Parameshwara Naik and Prakash Rathod, and former MLAs Manohar Ainapur and Revu Naik Belamagi, sources in the party said.

The community leaders spoke about “injustice” meted out to the community by the Congress government, during the meeting. The community largely supported the Congress in the 2023 Assembly election, they said.

