GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Banjara leaders of Congress disappointed over denial of LS seat

April 06, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders belonging to the Banjara/Lambani community seem to be disappointed by the denial of at least one seat to the community to contest the Lok Sabha election.

Community leaders expressed their disappointment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a meeting held on Friday and attended by Ministers, party leaders, and candidates contesting elections in the second phase.

Denial of the Cabinet berth, denial of ticket to contest the general election, and denial of senior positions such as working president in the KPCC have reportedly irked legislators such as Parameshwara Naik and Prakash Rathod, and former MLAs Manohar Ainapur and Revu Naik Belamagi, sources in the party said.

The community leaders spoke about “injustice” meted out to the community by the Congress government, during the meeting. The community largely supported the Congress in the 2023 Assembly election, they said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.