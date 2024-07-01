GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Banjara Kasuti partners with Amazon India to empower Karnataka’s Banjara Community 

Founded in 2017, the organization seeks to preserve traditional Lambani art, empower Lambani women economically, and promote self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship

Published - July 01, 2024 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
This partnership aims to bring the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the Lambani community in North Karnataka to a global audience.

This partnership aims to bring the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the Lambani community in North Karnataka to a global audience. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Banjara Kasuti, a non-profit organisation based in Vijayapura, Karnataka, has partnered with Amazon India’s Karigar programme to support Lambani women by enabling them to sell their handcrafted products online. This partnership aims to bring the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the Lambani community in North Karnataka to a global audience through Amazon, one of the largest online marketplaces globally. Through the initiative, Amazon aims to create employment opportunities for women from the Lambani community.

Banjara Kasuti, founded in 2017 it seeks to preserve traditional Lambani art and economically empower Lambani women, promoting self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship. This partnership will provide economic opportunities, preserve cultural heritage, and support community development for Banjara artisans, said a release.

Asha Patil, Founder of Banjara Kasuti, said, “Our collaboration with Amazon India will provide dignity, social security, and financial independence to Lambani women while preserving the Lambani art form. This partnership will allow them to showcase their craftsmanship to a wider audience, enhancing their living standards.” 

Karnataka Banjara Community

Karnataka Banjara Community | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The Amazon Karigar initiative provides a marketplace for India’s local artisans, offering an opportunity to not only empower artisans and sellers to gain financial independence and instil a sense of entrepreneurship but also exhibit the country’s rich handicrafts heritage,” said the release.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director, of Sales, Amazon India said, “This collaboration is a significant step towards empowering Lambani women by bringing their exquisite, handcrafted products to a global audience. Through the Amazon Karigar initiative, we are committed to showcasing India’s rich handicrafts heritage, fostering financial independence, and instilling a sense of entrepreneurship among local artisans.”

