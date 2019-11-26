Karnataka

Bangladeshi woman, two children booked for illegal stay

Officials of the Regional Passport Office in Benglauru, who were acting on a tip-off from FRRO officials in West Bengal, tracked down an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh to her house at Maruthi Nagar on Sunday. The woman, identified as Sumi Sheikh, allegedly came to Bengaluru around six years ago with her two minor children and was able to procure valid Indian passports for herself and her family.

She was handed over to the jurisdictional Yelahanka police on Sunday. “Sumi crossed the border in 2014 at West Bengal and came to Bengaluru where she worked as a domestic help. She had rented a house in Maruthi Nagar,” said a police officer.

She allegedly applied for and received an Aadhaar card and a Voters’ Id for herself as well as identity documents for her children which she used to get Indian passports. “She has been booked under various sections of the Foreigners’ Act and the Passport Act and has been remanded to judicial custody,” the police added.

