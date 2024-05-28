ADVERTISEMENT

Bangarappa hits back at Vijayendra over hairstyle remarks

Published - May 28, 2024 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa (left) meeting Congress leaders in Mysuru including party candidate for elections to Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency Marithibbe Gowda (second from left). | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday hit back at BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra over the latter’s remarks against his hairstyle.

When his attention was drawn to Mr. Vijayendra’s remarks, Mr. Bangarappa sought to know why the BJP leader had not questioned either former President Abdul Kalam over his hairstyle and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s beard that he had grown during COVID-19.

The BJP State president can do better than speak about personal issues, he said, while referring to BJP’s decline from 130 seats to 67 in the last Assembly elections in the State after BJP leader Ashok had spoken lightly about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. After Mr. Vijayendra’s remarks about his hairstyle, Mr. Bangarappa said the BJP’s tally of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will come drop from 26 to 6 after the results are announced.

If Mr. Vijayendra was so bothered about his hairstyle, he can come and cut his hair, Mr. Bangarappa said, before adding that he can come only when he gives him time.

On a lighter note, Mr. Vijayendra said many students had appreciated his hairstyle and had asked why they are not allowed to sport such a hairstyle.

Mr. Bangarappa said he never had short hair. He also recalled that his late father and former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa had got angry with him when he cut his hair short once. “He had not spoken to me for 2-3 weeks,” Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said, adding that he had been rightly guided by his father and did not need the guidance of either Mr. Vijayendra or the BJP’s morchas.

