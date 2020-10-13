Bangalore University’s B.Com paper leaked, exam postponed

13 October 2020 00:34 IST

Bangalore University (BU) authorities postponed a final year B.Com examination that was to be held on Monday after they found that the paper was leaked on Monday morning.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor of the university, told The Hindu that nearly 40,000 final-year students were scheduled to appear for the examination that was scheduled at 2 p.m. “Our confidential section received a message on a social networking platform which had pictures of the question paper. After we verified them, we found that the paper was the same set that students were to answer. We immediately told colleges not to conduct the examination,” he said. He also said that the fresh date of the examination will be intimated to the students shortly.

A communication to all principals of the affiliated colleges on Monday said that Paper 6.2 -Principles and Practice of Auditing stands postponed. However, many colleges found it difficult to communicate the message to students as it came post noon. “Many students turned up at the examination centres and we had to ask them to leave,” the principal of a city-based college said.

Advertising

Advertising

The university also field a complaint with the cyber crime police.

This is the third time this exam has been postponed. Earlier, it was postponed due to a bandh called by the farmers’ organisation. The university did not specify the reason for postponement the second time. Several student organisations on Tuesday have planned to stage a protest against the university’s lapse.