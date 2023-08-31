August 31, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

After opposition from locals and public representatives, Bangalore University has decided not to shift the Post Graduate Centre (PG centre) from Ramanagara to its Jnanabharathi campus in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the syndicate of the university had decided to shift the PG centre from Ramanagara to Jnanabharathi campus until its own building is ready.

Bangalore University established the PG centre at Ramangara in 2017. It is functioning from a rented premises in the Ramanagara-Channapatna Development Board building. Nine PG courses, including history, economics, rural development, and MBA, are being taught at the centre. The centre has 380 students, 46 guest faculty and 6 non-teaching staff. The centre is beneficial to students from Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Magadi taluk.

The government has allotted 10 acres and released ₹50 crore for a building for its own PG centre. Construction of the building has begun. Work is expected to be completed in two years.

As of now, the university is paying a rent of ₹5 lakh per months and incurring a cost of another ₹3 lakh for maintenance. This has become a financial burden for the university.

As a result, in the recent syndicate meeting, Vice-Chancellor M.S. Jayakara said , “The amount being spent by the university on the PG centre of Ramangara is almost as much as the amount a student spends on studying in a prestigious university in England.”

Uday Kumar, a syndicate member, said, “The PG centre, which is functioning in a rented premises, lacks the necessary infrastructure, and students are suffering. All the teachers are guest faculty. Therefore, it is better to shift the centre from Ramanagara to the Jananabharathi campus.”

However, students, public representatives and locals opposed the decision, forcing the university not to shift the PG centre.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jayakara told The Hindu, “The PG centre and two hostels are functioning in a rented building in Ramanagara. We are paying around ₹8 lakh per month for rent and maintenance. Financially, it is a burden to the university. The rented building lacks proper infrastructure. But, shifting the PG centre will cause problems to students. Therefore, we will write to the State Government requesting waiver of rent for the building, or provide the premises at a concessional rate. We will also try to speed up construction of the new PG centre.”

