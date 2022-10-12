Bangalore University students continue protest demanding ban on private vehicles inside the campus

Bangalore University students block the roads inside Jnanabharathi campus in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Even as Bangalore University (BU) students continued their protest demanding a ban on entry of private vehicles and safe road infrastructure inside the campus, two more accidents were reported inside the campus on Tuesday.

Two scooter riders fell while negotiating a newly-laid “unscientific” hump. The hump was laid on Monday, after Shilpa Shri, a student of the university, fell from a bus and sustained severe injuries.

Hours after Ms. Shri met with the accident, a research scholar identified as Ramanjaneya Olluru was critically wounded after he slipped from the scooter and was injured. He was rushed to a private hospital and shifted to NIMHANS. The identity of another person injured in a similar accident is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, students studying in various departments on the campus staged protests at multiple locations. They blocked traffic entering the campus from Mysuru Road and Outer Ring Road. Later, they gathered near the bus stop of the university. With protesters blocking the road, one of the lanes of the road was closed for traffic and two-way traffic was allowed on the other side of the road. Considering the tense situation, the city police deployed additional personnel.

Sharanya, a research scholar said: “In the past month, there have been more than 30 accidents on the campus but authorities have been ignoring the safety of the students and others. We have been demanding the city traffic police and the BU administration ban the entry of private vehicles inside the campus. However, none of them have been considered.” Students were joined by the teaching as well as non-teaching staff of the university.

Another student, Lokesh Ram said: “ The university road is not a public road. Because of the negligence on the part of the BMTC, the police, and the university, hundreds of students are facing problems. We want them to ban the movement of private vehicles with immediate effect.” He also demanded financial assistance for the injured student.

Housing Minister V. Somanna visited the campus and told reporters that issues raised by the students will be resolved by involving all the stakeholders.